Left Menu

GK Energy's Solar IPO Set to Energize Agriculture

GK Energy, a leading provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, has secured over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The offer, blending fresh shares and an offer-for-sale, aims to raise Rs 465 crore for working capital and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:34 IST
GK Energy's Solar IPO Set to Energize Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GK Energy, a prominent name in solar-powered agricultural water pump systems, announced on Thursday that it has raised over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors. This development comes just ahead of the company's planned initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription.

Renowned institutions such as HSBC Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Motilal Oswal MF, and others participated in the anchor round, as per a circular released on the BSE website. GK Energy has allocated 91.03 lakh equity shares to 13 funds, priced at Rs 153 each, bringing the transaction to Rs 139.27 crore.

The Rs 465 crore IPO will open from September 19 to 23, with shares priced between Rs 145-153. The Pune-based firm aims to use Rs 322.5 crore of fresh issue proceeds for long-term working capital, with the remainder for general corporate needs. IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank serve as lead managers for the offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

 South Korea
2
Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilities

Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilit...

 India
3
Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

 India
4
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025