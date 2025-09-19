Left Menu

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut and Strategic Investments

Wall Street's main indexes reached intraday record highs after the Federal Reserve enacted a quarter-point interest rate cut. Intel's shares soared 23.1% due to Nvidia's $5 billion investment, boosting the semiconductor sector. Fed Chair Powell highlighted economic growth support amid a softening jobs market, leading to strategic market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes achieved intraday record highs following a Federal Reserve decision to lower interest rates by a quarter-point. The move sparked significant market activity, particularly in the technology sector, where Intel's shares surged by 23.1% due to Nvidia's commitment to invest $5 billion in the struggling chipmaker.

This decision by Nvidia precipitated a broader lift in semiconductor stocks, pushing the index to a record high and consequently buoying the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 technology sector, which rose by 1.3%. Despite these gains, the energy and consumer staples sectors experienced declines, with drops of 0.62% and 0.79%, respectively.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the importance of addressing the softening jobs market, signaling the potential for future rate cuts. In response, investors are increasingly pricing in further cuts, with expectations of approximately 44.4 basis points by 2025, which is expected to continue fueling Wall Street's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

