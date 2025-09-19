Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut and Strategic Investments
Wall Street's main indexes reached intraday record highs after the Federal Reserve enacted a quarter-point interest rate cut. Intel's shares soared 23.1% due to Nvidia's $5 billion investment, boosting the semiconductor sector. Fed Chair Powell highlighted economic growth support amid a softening jobs market, leading to strategic market movements.
Wall Street's main indexes achieved intraday record highs following a Federal Reserve decision to lower interest rates by a quarter-point. The move sparked significant market activity, particularly in the technology sector, where Intel's shares surged by 23.1% due to Nvidia's commitment to invest $5 billion in the struggling chipmaker.
This decision by Nvidia precipitated a broader lift in semiconductor stocks, pushing the index to a record high and consequently buoying the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 technology sector, which rose by 1.3%. Despite these gains, the energy and consumer staples sectors experienced declines, with drops of 0.62% and 0.79%, respectively.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the importance of addressing the softening jobs market, signaling the potential for future rate cuts. In response, investors are increasingly pricing in further cuts, with expectations of approximately 44.4 basis points by 2025, which is expected to continue fueling Wall Street's momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Moves: Nvidia's Intel Investment & Industry-Sweeping Decisions
Nvidia's $5 Billion Boost: A Game-Changing Partnership with Intel
Wall Street Soars: Intel Hits Milestones Amid Fed's Rate Cut & Nvidia's Major Investment Boost
Intel's Meteoric Rise: In the Wake of a $5 Billion Nvidia Stake
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Surge Amid Fed Rate Cuts and Nvidia's Intel Investment