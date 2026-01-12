Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pressure on the Federal Reserve: A Battle for Monetary Independence

The Trump administration intensifies pressure on the Federal Reserve, threatening to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over remarks concerning building renovations. Trump's actions raise concerns about the Fed's independence amid economic pressure for lower interest rates. Wall Street reacts cautiously to these developments, affecting markets and investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:04 IST
Donald Trump

The Trump administration has intensified its pressure campaign on the Federal Reserve, with an unprecedented threat to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The indictment is purportedly about Powell's comments on a building renovation project, which he claims is a pretext for President Trump to exert more control over interest rates.

This latest episode has sparked concerns about the Federal Reserve's autonomy, a cornerstone of U.S. economic policy. Republican Senator Thom Tillis expressed the implications for the Justice Department's credibility, vowing to oppose any Fed nominees by Trump until legal matters are resolved. In financial markets, the U.S. dollar fell, while gold reached record highs and stock futures declined.

Powell revealed that the Justice Department issued subpoenas regarding his congressional statements, part of broader administrative pressure for lower interest rates. Trump, denying prior knowledge, criticized Powell's performance. Analysts describe the inquiry as a significant challenge to central banking independence, a vital component of economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

