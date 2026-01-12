Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Federal Reserve Turmoil and Global Tensions

The U.S. dollar experienced its largest drop in three weeks due to a criminal investigation involving Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The dollar index fell, while geopolitical tensions in Iran and an impending U.S. consumer price index report influenced market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:23 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Federal Reserve Turmoil and Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a significant hit on Monday, falling by the most in three weeks following news of a criminal investigation involving Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This development exacerbated existing tensions with the Trump administration, leading to a 0.2% drop in the dollar index to 99.011, halting a five-day winning streak.

Gold prices soared to an unprecedented $4,600.33 per ounce after the investigation details emerged, prompting Powell to make a public video statement defending the Federal Reserve's independence. Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, remarked on the intensifying conflict between the Fed and the U.S. administration, underscoring concerns over the dollar's position.

The currency initially rallied to a one-month high early in Asian trade, bolstered by Friday's strong jobs report. However, geopolitical tensions in Iran and the potential for U.S. involvement overshadowed these gains. As financial markets brace for a busy week of data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index, analysts weigh in on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

Ex-Navy Chief's Electoral Roll Clarification: ECI Responds

 India
2
Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

Revving Up for CAFE III: India's Next Step in Fuel Efficiency

 India
3
Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budapest Tensions

Hungary's Asylum Grant to Ex-Polish Justice Minister Escalates Warsaw-Budape...

 Global
4
Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Boosts Equities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026