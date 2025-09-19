Left Menu

Hyderabad Faces Deluge Crisis: Calls for Immediate Government Action

In the wake of severe rainfall and subsequent flooding in Hyderabad, BJP leader Eatala Rajender has urged the government to swiftly assess the damage and provide assistance. Emphasizing the need to prevent disease outbreaks, he advocated for the establishment of health camps and financial aid. Meanwhile, Hyderabad braces for more rain.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall that has resulted in widespread waterlogging and prompted urgent calls for government intervention. BJP leader Eatala Rajender has emphatically urged the Telangana government to conduct a rapid assessment of the damage, emphasizing the dire need for immediate assistance to affected residents.

Rajender highlighted the importance of preventing disease outbreaks in the wake of the flooding, recommending the establishment of health camps and thorough cleaning of flood-hit areas. He advocated for long-term solutions, like constructing stormwater drains to tackle drainage issues, and stressed the urgency of fund allocation for road repairs.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall over the next 48 hours, accompanied by gusty winds and cloudy skies. The recent tragedy that saw a 26-year-old man drown while riding through flooded streets further underscores the severe impact of the weather, with investigations ongoing into the incident.

