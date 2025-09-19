Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Raises 'Brain Theft' Allegations Amid Vote Theft Claims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being a victim of 'brain theft' rather than the more mundane 'vote theft' issue. Fadnavis didn't stop there, also dubbing Gandhi an 'urban Maoist' for his suggestion that the Gen-Z of India should consider overturning a constitutional regime.

This fiery condemnation from Fadnavis followed Rahul Gandhi's public statement highlighting the significant role India's youth could play in safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. Gandhi pledged his support for their endeavors to combat what he described as attempts at 'vote theft.' His remarks come on the heels of new allegations concerning voter list manipulation in Karnataka's Aland constituency ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on social media platform X, emphasized the potential of the country's youth by saying, 'The Youth, The Students, The Gen-Z of the Country will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft.' He stood firm on his allegations that over 6,000 voter names were illicitly removed in Aland, asserting the involvement of officials up to the level of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi accused Kumar of shielding those involved in this voter fraud, claiming he has evidence of wrongdoing.

