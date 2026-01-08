Karnataka Cabinet decides not to accept the VB-G RAM G Act, to challenge it in court: Minister Patil

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided not to accept the VB—G RAM G Act and to take up a legal battle against the repeal of MGNREGA.

The cabinet also decided to go to the 'people's court' against 'repealing' of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and introducing Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB—G RAM G Act) in its place.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decision, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, "It is unanimously decided not to accept the (VB-G RAM G) Act and to challenge the same in the court of law.

A cabinet note on the subject said the VB—G RAM G is in violation of right to work and livelihood of the citizens as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. "The Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats as vested by the constitution and is against the spirit of the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution. The bottom-up planning approach, as per local requirements, has been compromised," the note said.

