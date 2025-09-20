Bipartisan Effort to Intensify Sanctions Against Russian Energy

On Friday, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced significant legislation aimed at intensifying sanctions against Russian energy enterprises. The new bill, called the SHADOW Fleets Act, focuses specifically on old oil tankers said to be bypassing existing energy sanctions.

The act is notably championed by Republican Senator Jim Risch and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, with bipartisan support from seven others. It aims to identify ships backing the Russian fleet, establish stringent sanctions on ships transferring with sanctioned vessels, and halt the Nord Stream II gas pipeline.

This legislative move follows the European Union's initiative to expedite a ban on Russian LNG imports. However, the bill's success depends on further political maneuvering, including input from President Donald Trump as Congress navigates potential sanctions on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)