Lalu Prasad Yadav and Associates Summoned in Expanding Land-for-Job Scam Case
The Rouse Avenue court has summoned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and associates in the Land-for-Job money laundering case. New summons were issued to additional accused following the submission of a supplementary charge sheet. The court scrutinizes documents in this extensive inquiry into illicit gains from railway positions.
A Rouse Avenue court has intensified scrutiny into the Land-for-Job scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Summons were issued to three more individuals, including Mustkim Ansari, Lal Babu Chaudhary, and Rajendra Singh, subsequent to a supplementary charge sheet being filed. This legal development adds to the previously summoned 16 individuals, including Lalu Prasad himself.
The court has scheduled a day-to-day inspection of documents starting October 13. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been instructed to submit amended memos and distribute relevant charge sheet copies. Among those summoned are prominent figures such as RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and the former deputy CM. Although Tej Pratap was not initially charge-sheeted, the court deemed there was sufficient evidence to summon him.
The ED's comprehensive investigation into the alleged laundering activities has unveiled transactions and property acquisitions connected to illegitimate gains from railway positions. Major findings include the illegal acquisition and subsequent resale of properties, purportedly transferred under false pretenses to Lalu Yadav's family. Extensive raids have uncovered unaccounted cash, gold, and contentious documents, emphasizing the scale of the alleged corruption.
