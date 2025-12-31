Left Menu

Kanti Ganguly's Surprising Summons Amid Electoral Revision

Former West Bengal minister Kanti Ganguly has been called by the Election Commission for a hearing related to the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Despite his extensive political career, Ganguly expressed surprise at the summons, having consistently voted since the 2002 draft list. Hearings for elderly or ill voters will be conducted at home.

Former West Bengal minister Kanti Ganguly, aged 82, announced on Wednesday that the Election Commission has summoned him for a hearing linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Ganguly, who served under the Left Front for a decade, is expected to appear on January 2.

The CPI(M) leader, surprised by the summons, stated his name appears on the 2002 draft list, with a history of consistent voting over several decades. In his communication to the commission, Ganguly highlighted his extensive political career and questioned the need for a notice given his longstanding voting record.

The commission clarified that hearings for voters over 85 or those who are seriously ill will take place at their homes. Despite the Left Front's fall from power nearly 15 years ago, Ganguly remains actively engaged at the grassroots level.

