Tripura Women's Commission Champions Women's Health with Nutrition Initiative

On Saturday, the Tripura Commission for Women organized an event under 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' to promote nutrition and women's health. This initiative is part of a broader campaign targeting the well-being of families through empowered women. Activities included seminars on diet and lifestyle, with wide participation in Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:08 IST
Jharna Majumder (center), Chairperson of Tripura Women's Commission (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Tripura Commission for Women hosted an enlightening event on Saturday as part of the 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' initiative to advocate for improved nutrition and women's health. This is an integral part of the 'Swasth Nari Aur Swasth Parivar Abhiyan,' underscoring the importance of women's health for family well-being.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's 'Healthy Women, Healthy India' initiative, the event drew the participation of various dignitaries and spotlighted issues such as nutrition, domestic violence, and lifestyle-related diseases. The Women's Commission is focusing on these challenges across Tripura, reaching even the most remote areas like Bilonia and Maisra.

The multi-faceted program in Agartala is part of a broader September schedule, featuring health camps, blood donation drives, and seminars promoting balanced diets and healthy living. The seminar, 'Obesity - Reducing Consumption of Sugar, Salt, and Oil,' emphasized the role of nutrition in preventing chronic diseases.

This effort is a collaborative initiative with the Indian Medical Association, Child Welfare Division, and health authorities to ensure a comprehensive approach to public health. Citizens are encouraged to partake in activities that bolster women's health, contributing to the overarching goal of a healthier society.

According to Jharna Majumder, Chairperson of the Tripura Women's Commission, the awareness drive underscores the government's commitment to empowering women through health initiatives, addressing issues from nutrition to domestic violence, and advocating for a holistic approach to women's well-being.

