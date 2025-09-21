Rajasthan's Youth Unite Against Drugs: A Bold Step Towards Progress

In a significant move to combat drug use, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged youth across Sikar to take an oath to lead a drug-free lifestyle. The appeal was part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' program, organized under the Seva Pakhwada initiative, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call for awareness.

Sharma highlighted the state's efforts against drug cartels, noting the registration of 6,608 cases and over 7,800 arrests, along with massive drug seizures. He praised Sikar's legacy of spirituality and courage, calling on its residents to inspire others through actions.

At a later event in Jaipur, Sharma flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' marathon, further encouraging youth to adopt healthy lifestyles. He emphasized that Rajasthan's development is closely tied to its youth, with plans to create jobs and fuel growth at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.