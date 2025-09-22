Left Menu

Kuwait's Oil Output Ambitions: A Surge to 3.2 Million Barrels Per Day

Kuwait's oil production capacity has reached 3.2 million barrels per day, the highest in over a decade. Under OPEC+ agreements, Kuwait aims to increase its output in response to market dynamics, with a long-term goal of expanding its capacity to 4 million barrels per day by 2035.

Kuwait's crude production capacity now hits 3.2 million barrels per day, marking the highest in over a decade, according to Kuwait's oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi. This development comes amidst OPEC+ discussions, where countries debate production quotas matching their capacities.

This year, UAE secured a higher production quota, aligning with other nations like Iraq and Nigeria striving for increased output. Kuwait saw a peak of 3.3 million bpd in 2010, but slipped below 3 million bpd until a recent recovery, with plans to reach 4 million bpd capacity by 2035.

Under OPEC+ agreements, Kuwait plans to increase production to 2.559 million bpd this October. Minister Al-Roumi highlights market-dependent flexibility in production adjustment, expressing confidence in achieving global oil market balance, supported by anticipated demand growth.

