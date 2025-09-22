Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Implements Landmark Ban on Caste References

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun hails the Allahabad High Court's directive to end caste discrimination, reflecting on the state's efforts to prohibit caste-based references in police records and public places. Efforts include amending police procedures, banning caste symbols, and prohibiting caste-based rallies to promote societal equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to promote equality, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has lauded the recently announced Allahabad High Court decision aimed at eradicating caste discrimination within the state. The decision, welcomed by the state government, mandates a thorough implementation process to ensure compliance with the new directive.

Minister Arun emphasized the decision's significance, highlighting that a truly developed India encompasses both economic growth and the eradication of societal discrimination. Expressing admiration for the High Court's ruling, he stressed the importance of eliminating caste-based prejudices for national progress.

The directive, issued Monday, instructs the Uttar Pradesh government to eliminate caste references in police documentation such as FIRs and arrest memos. Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar also ordered the removal of caste symbols from police properties. Even though exceptions remain for cases filed under the SC and ST Act, the state actively adjusts its standard operating procedures to adhere to the court's guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

