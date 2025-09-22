Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

In a concerted effort to bolster Telangana's infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spearheaded a comprehensive review of the state's national highway development. The meeting, conducted at the Secretariat, stressed accelerating land acquisition and ensuring prompt compensation distribution, according to a release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Reddy called for swift resolution of pending legal disputes and emphasized the need for departments to eliminate minor delays hampering progress. During discussions with officials, including representatives from the National Highways Authority of India, he urged the immediate approvals of pending proposals, notably the Regional Ring Road (RRR) initiatives for both North and South alignments.

The review also highlighted the Chief Minister's vision for inter-state connectivity, advocating for permissions for the Bharat Future City-Amaravati-Machilipatnam greenfield highway. This project aims to bridge the capitals of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reducing travel distances between Hyderabad and Vijayawada by 70 kilometers while promoting economic development through associated infrastructure projects like a Dry Port and Logistics Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)