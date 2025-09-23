Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: AI's Future and Market Impact

Nvidia's ambitious plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI over the coming years has provoked mixed reactions among analysts, with some seeing it as a strategic move, while others question the rationale behind funding a customer.

As the day unfolds, the market watches closely for flash PMIs and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's insights on the economic landscape. Meanwhile, a looming U.S. government shutdown frustrates financial markets, with data releases at risk if an agreement is not reached.

In a testament to the sway of consumer sentiment, Disney's decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel highlights the influence of online boycotts, marking another challenge for company boards today.

(With inputs from agencies.)