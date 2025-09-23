Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: AI's Future and Market Impact
Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI by 2026, sparking mixed reactions. While the EU PMIs hold steady, the U.S. market faces policy and shutdown challenges. The reinstatement of Jimmy Kimmel showcases consumer power, while global financial markets navigate these key developments and influences.
Nvidia's ambitious plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI over the coming years has provoked mixed reactions among analysts, with some seeing it as a strategic move, while others question the rationale behind funding a customer.
As the day unfolds, the market watches closely for flash PMIs and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's insights on the economic landscape. Meanwhile, a looming U.S. government shutdown frustrates financial markets, with data releases at risk if an agreement is not reached.
In a testament to the sway of consumer sentiment, Disney's decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel highlights the influence of online boycotts, marking another challenge for company boards today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
