Karnataka HC Stays Rs 200 Cap on Cinema Tickets: A Legal Drama Unfolds

In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the state government's controversial directive limiting cinema ticket prices to Rs 200, excluding taxes, for all movie screenings across the state. The ruling came from a single-judge bench headed by Justice Ravi Hosamani.

The Karnataka government's July initiative aimed to introduce a pricing cap through amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014. This draft proposal sought to standardize ticket pricing at Rs 200, including entertainment tax, for all cinemas and multiplexes irrespective of the film's language.

Enacted under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, the proposal emerged from the Home Department, invoking authorities under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 1964. Additionally, the amendment suggested removing Rule 146 from the existing regulations.