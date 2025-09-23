Delhi High Court Rebukes Police Officer for Misconduct in Court

The Delhi High Court issued a stark rebuke to a police officer accused of abusing and threatening lawyers within court premises, emphasizing that his role is to uphold the law, not intimidate those working within it. Justice Arun Monga made these remarks during the hearing of Rameshwar v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

The Court referred to the incident involving Sub-Inspector Narinder from PS Okhla Industrial Area, noting his misconduct with the counsels of both the appellant and the complainant. When a senior lawyer intervened, Narinder reportedly resorted to intimidation, an act deemed unacceptable by the Court. Justice Monga highlighted that such behavior undermines the reverence of law enforcement and its duty to justice.

Despite being initially prepared to order an FIR against the officer, the Court withheld the decision after Narinder offered an unconditional apology. Justice Monga mandated that the apology be documented formally in an affidavit to ensure adherence and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)