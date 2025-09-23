Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Kalol's Future with ₹144 Crore Projects

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating a plethora of developmental initiatives for Kalol Municipality in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an investment totalling ₹144 crore. The event was graced by numerous dignitaries, underscoring its importance.

During his address, Shah highlighted the remarkable progress Kalol has experienced over the past five to six years and expressed confidence in its potential for continuous growth in the coming decade. Five major projects, valued at ₹53 crore, were launched. These include a ₹35 crore water treatment plant, a ₹11 crore Jyoteshwar Lake construction, and new sanitation infrastructure. Further projects amounting to ₹91 crore have also been set in motion, supported by the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Vikas Yojana and AUDA grants.

Shah announced an ambitious plan to transform Kalol into a model assembly constituency by 2029, harmonizing rural and urban development. Central to this vision is a state-of-the-art 350-bed hospital poised for completion by 2027, ensuring residents have access to superior healthcare locally. The facility will boast advanced pathology services, superseding others in the region, and offer up to ₹10 lakh free treatments under government health schemes. Shah praised local advancements in the Jal Jeevan Mission and infrastructure improvements, encouraging support for indigenous products to foster domestic economic expansion.