Left Menu

Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Kalol's Future with ₹144 Crore Projects

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated developmental projects in Kalol, Gujarat, worth ₹144 crore. Notable initiatives include a new hospital and lake development, enhancing infrastructure and healthcare. Shah emphasized the area's growth potential and highlighted reductions in GST and support for indigenous products to boost India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:01 IST
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Kalol's Future with ₹144 Crore Projects
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/X@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating a plethora of developmental initiatives for Kalol Municipality in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an investment totalling ₹144 crore. The event was graced by numerous dignitaries, underscoring its importance.

During his address, Shah highlighted the remarkable progress Kalol has experienced over the past five to six years and expressed confidence in its potential for continuous growth in the coming decade. Five major projects, valued at ₹53 crore, were launched. These include a ₹35 crore water treatment plant, a ₹11 crore Jyoteshwar Lake construction, and new sanitation infrastructure. Further projects amounting to ₹91 crore have also been set in motion, supported by the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Vikas Yojana and AUDA grants.

Shah announced an ambitious plan to transform Kalol into a model assembly constituency by 2029, harmonizing rural and urban development. Central to this vision is a state-of-the-art 350-bed hospital poised for completion by 2027, ensuring residents have access to superior healthcare locally. The facility will boast advanced pathology services, superseding others in the region, and offer up to ₹10 lakh free treatments under government health schemes. Shah praised local advancements in the Jal Jeevan Mission and infrastructure improvements, encouraging support for indigenous products to foster domestic economic expansion.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
2
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
3
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global
4
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025