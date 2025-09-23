Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra damaged crops on nearly 70 lakh acres, affecting farmers in 30 districts. Preliminary estimates reveal severe losses in districts like Nanded and Beed. Affected crops include soybean, maize, and cotton. Further assessments are underway to determine assistance for affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall across Maharashtra between August and September wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, damaging crops on nearly 70 lakh acres, according to state agriculture department estimates. This disaster has negatively impacted farmers across 30 districts.

A total of 195 tehsils and 654 revenue circles reported varying degrees of crop loss due to the deluge over the two-month period. Some of the hardest-hit districts include Nanded, Beed, Solapur, Yavatmal, and Buldhana, with Nanded bearing the brunt with over 18.20 lakh acres of cropland affected.

The crops significantly affected include staples such as soybean, maize, and cotton. The agriculture department intends to conduct further assessments to gauge the full extent of the damage and evaluate the necessary aid for the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

