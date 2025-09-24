NIA Targets Khalistani Separatists: FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the legal advisor for the proscribed organization Sikhs For Justice. Pannun faces serious charges for inciting separatism by promoting Khalistan and allegedly offering a bounty of Rs 11 crore to prevent the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag this Independence Day.

The FIR, filed on August 19, highlights Pannun's activities during an event on August 10 at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan. Via a video link from Washington, US, Pannun allegedly addressed reporters to denounce India's sovereignty over Punjab and champion the Khalistan cause. He also revealed a 'Delhi Banayga Khalistan' map, proposing the inclusion of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi into the Khalistani territory.

Pannun was designated an 'individual terrorist' by India's Ministry of Home Affairs in 2020 and has multiple pending charges within the country. The NIA's action follows the recent arrest in Canada of Inderjeet Singh Gosal, linked with the same banned Sikh separatist movement. Gosal, an associate of deceased terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was taken into custody on firearms charges.

