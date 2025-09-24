Bangkok Sinkhole Chaos: City Scrambles to Stabilize Ground Near Hospital

Thai officials scrambled to manage a large sinkhole in central Bangkok on Wednesday, which disrupted utilities and stalled traffic near Vajira Hospital. The sinkhole, measuring about 50 meters deep and covering 900 square meters, forced traffic to a halt in a crucial area of the city's infrastructure.

Social media captured dramatic footage of roads collapsing, as water from a burst drainage pipe pulled down electricity poles. The hospital declared it would not admit new patients during the emergency. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul explained the instability resulted from underground train construction displacements. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt indicated that the disruption also damaged water and power lines, raising concerns. Authorities evacuated nearby areas, including a police station deemed particularly risky. By midday, officials reported that they had restricted further ground movement and continue to closely monitor the affected site.

(With inputs from agencies.)