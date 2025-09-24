Left Menu

Bangkok Sinkhole Chaos: City Scrambles to Stabilize Ground Near Hospital

A massive sinkhole in central Bangkok, near Vajira Hospital, caused significant utility and traffic disruptions. Authorities swiftly responded to control the situation, which was exacerbated by water pouring from broken pipes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but public safety concerns lingered around a nearby police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:17 IST
Bangkok Sinkhole Chaos: City Scrambles to Stabilize Ground Near Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai officials scrambled to manage a large sinkhole in central Bangkok on Wednesday, which disrupted utilities and stalled traffic near Vajira Hospital. The sinkhole, measuring about 50 meters deep and covering 900 square meters, forced traffic to a halt in a crucial area of the city's infrastructure.

Social media captured dramatic footage of roads collapsing, as water from a burst drainage pipe pulled down electricity poles. The hospital declared it would not admit new patients during the emergency. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul explained the instability resulted from underground train construction displacements. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt indicated that the disruption also damaged water and power lines, raising concerns. Authorities evacuated nearby areas, including a police station deemed particularly risky. By midday, officials reported that they had restricted further ground movement and continue to closely monitor the affected site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025