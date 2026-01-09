Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

In a high-tension Corporation House meeting, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately disrupting proceedings. He addressed the media on Friday, highlighting AAP's alleged interference during a resolution condemning an insult to Sikh Gurus by former Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

The Mayor, accompanied by key officials including Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, stated that AAP councillors caused chaos to prevent discussions on critical issues. These included the widespread problem of illegal parking in Delhi, reportedly linked to political patronage during AAP's governance.

Mayor Singh reaffirmed MCD's dedication to combating illegal activities. He emphasized the BJP-led administration's focus on transparency and accountability, promising strict action against illegal operations and maintaining public order amidst ongoing disruptions by the opposition.