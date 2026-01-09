Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh criticized AAP leaders for disrupting the Corporation House meeting, aimed at addressing insults against Sikh Gurus and illegal parking in Delhi. He accused AAP of obstructing proceedings to avoid accountability and highlighted BJP-led MCD's commitment to addressing illegal operations and ensuring good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:39 IST
Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings
Still from the press conference held by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-tension Corporation House meeting, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately disrupting proceedings. He addressed the media on Friday, highlighting AAP's alleged interference during a resolution condemning an insult to Sikh Gurus by former Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

The Mayor, accompanied by key officials including Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, stated that AAP councillors caused chaos to prevent discussions on critical issues. These included the widespread problem of illegal parking in Delhi, reportedly linked to political patronage during AAP's governance.

Mayor Singh reaffirmed MCD's dedication to combating illegal activities. He emphasized the BJP-led administration's focus on transparency and accountability, promising strict action against illegal operations and maintaining public order amidst ongoing disruptions by the opposition.

TRENDING

1
The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

 India
3
Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026