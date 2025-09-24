UP International Trade Show 2025: A Global Hub for Business and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the third edition of the UP International Trade Show on Thursday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, according to an official release. Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the event, envisioned under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, will showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovative strengths on an international platform.

Since its inception, the UP International Trade Show has experienced exponential growth. The first edition in 2023, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers. In comparison, the second edition, opened by then-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expanded to 2,122 exhibitors and attracted over 500,000 visitors. With the third edition set to feature more than 2,500 exhibitors and 500 foreign buyers, it solidifies its status as a global business and investment hub.

This year, a major highlight will be the 'One District One Product' Pavilion in Hall No. 9, showcasing the unique products from each district of Uttar Pradesh. The pavilion will offer opportunities for networking and collaboration, particularly with Russia participating as the partner country. The event will also feature advanced technology displays, culinary experiences, and cultural performances, aiming to create an ecosystem conducive to growth for youth and entrepreneurs.