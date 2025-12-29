Crackdown on Land Mafias in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Directive

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to take stringent actions against land mafias illegally occupying land, reinforcing his government's zero-tolerance stance on unlawful practices.

While addressing grievances during a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath reassured citizens that no one manipulating land would be spared and promised comprehensive support in resolving disputes. He interacted with attendees at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium, processing applications and ensuring officials promptly address concerns.

Adityanath promised swift solutions, urging officials to take legal measures in land disputes and find amicable resolutions in family matters. He also pledged that financial constraints would not impede medical treatment, as the government would expedite hospital estimates for aid from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)