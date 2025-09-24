Delhi HC Calls for Inclusive Currency Design

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court highlighted the necessity for an inclusive financial system, particularly for visually impaired individuals facing challenges with current currency designs. On Wednesday, the court stressed on the importance of accessibility while refraining from mandating an immediate redesign of currency notes.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reviewed petitions from individuals and organizations representing the visually impaired, expressing concerns over the minimal size differences in post-demonetization note series, which caused difficulty in distinguishing denominations.

Acknowledging the High Powered Committee's recommendations, the Court noted the need for stronger tactile features in future currency. While accepting the RBI's point about high costs of immediate redesign, it directed ongoing monitoring of digital accessibility by banks. The RBI and Government have been urged to heed expert advice to ensure financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)