Left Menu

Delhi HC Calls for Inclusive Currency Design

The Delhi High Court emphasized the need for accessible currency for visually impaired individuals, urging the RBI and Union Government to incorporate accessibility features in future notes. While rejecting an immediate redesign due to high costs, the Court recommended adherence to expert panel suggestions for more inclusive financial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:55 IST
Delhi HC Calls for Inclusive Currency Design
The Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court highlighted the necessity for an inclusive financial system, particularly for visually impaired individuals facing challenges with current currency designs. On Wednesday, the court stressed on the importance of accessibility while refraining from mandating an immediate redesign of currency notes.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, reviewed petitions from individuals and organizations representing the visually impaired, expressing concerns over the minimal size differences in post-demonetization note series, which caused difficulty in distinguishing denominations.

Acknowledging the High Powered Committee's recommendations, the Court noted the need for stronger tactile features in future currency. While accepting the RBI's point about high costs of immediate redesign, it directed ongoing monitoring of digital accessibility by banks. The RBI and Government have been urged to heed expert advice to ensure financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride: Stocks Steady Amid Fed Insights

Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride: Stocks Steady Amid Fed Insights

 Global
3
Crackdown on Online Betting Rings: Telangana's Bold Move

Crackdown on Online Betting Rings: Telangana's Bold Move

 India
4
BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly

BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025