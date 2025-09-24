Left Menu

JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

JK Lakshmi Cement has acquired a 26% stake in Ampin C&I Power to source solar power, investing Rs 4 crore in a 9.9 MWp project. This move underscores its commitment to clean energy. Additionally, a new grinding unit in Surat enhances its capacity to 18 MTPA.

JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion
JK Lakshmi Cement has announced a strategic acquisition of a 26% stake in Ampin C&I Power, facilitating access to solar energy through applicable captive power regulations.

The company is channeling Rs 4 crore into a 9.9 MWp solar project, aligning with its sustainability and cost-efficiency objectives, according to an official statement.

In related developments, the cement giant has also inaugurated a new 1.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) grinding unit in Surat, pushing its total installed capacity to 18 MTPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

