President Murmu Champions Art as a Catalyst for Cultural Growth

President Droupadi Murmu attended the 64th National Exhibition of Art in New Delhi on Wednesday, as organized by the Lalit Kala Akademi. She congratulated award recipients and emphasized the role of art in inspiring others, reflecting its deep roots in Indian tradition as both a spiritual and cultural practice.

The President highlighted the importance of fair compensation for artists to encourage professional pursuits in the field. She praised the Lalit Kala Akademi's efforts in promoting the sale of artworks as a vital step in providing financial support and strengthening the creative economy.

President Murmu also urged art enthusiasts not only to appreciate but also to invest in artworks, strengthening India's identity as both an economic and cultural powerhouse. Her remarks underscored a collaborative mission to advance India's cultural heritage through art.

(With inputs from agencies.)