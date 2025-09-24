Left Menu

The Final Flight: MiG-21’s Historic Curtain Call After Six Decades

The MiG-21, a stalwart of the Indian Air Force, is set to retire on September 26 after six decades of service, marking its end with an emotional ceremony in Chandigarh. The aircraft played pivotal roles in several wars and operations, showcasing its agility and versatility. The Tejas will take its place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:26 IST
The Final Flight: MiG-21’s Historic Curtain Call After Six Decades
Full dress rehearsal by MiG-21 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21, an iconic supersonic fighter jet, is poised to retire on September 26 after a remarkable 60-year service history. The retirement ceremony's full-dress rehearsal dazzled spectators at the Chandigarh Air Base with dramatic aerobatic displays, including the Badal and Panther formations.

Air Force Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh reflected on the MiG-21's storied legacy, highlighting its crucial role in the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as later operations such as Operation Safed Sagar in 1999 and the recent Operation Sindoor. Singh emphasized the emotional significance of this transition for the pilots who've flown the MiG-21.

In anticipation of the upcoming retirement ceremony, the Air Force plans to honor the MiG-21 with special formations and a tribute from the chief of air staff. As the era of the MiG-21 concludes, the advanced LCA Tejas will step in, expected to uphold the MiG-21's distinguished legacy and continue its legacy in new modern combat scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025