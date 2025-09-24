The Final Flight: MiG-21’s Historic Curtain Call After Six Decades

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21, an iconic supersonic fighter jet, is poised to retire on September 26 after a remarkable 60-year service history. The retirement ceremony's full-dress rehearsal dazzled spectators at the Chandigarh Air Base with dramatic aerobatic displays, including the Badal and Panther formations.

Air Force Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh reflected on the MiG-21's storied legacy, highlighting its crucial role in the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as later operations such as Operation Safed Sagar in 1999 and the recent Operation Sindoor. Singh emphasized the emotional significance of this transition for the pilots who've flown the MiG-21.

In anticipation of the upcoming retirement ceremony, the Air Force plans to honor the MiG-21 with special formations and a tribute from the chief of air staff. As the era of the MiG-21 concludes, the advanced LCA Tejas will step in, expected to uphold the MiG-21's distinguished legacy and continue its legacy in new modern combat scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)