Family Drama: Woman's Forced Return to Parents Goes Viral

A young woman was allegedly forcefully taken by her parents from her in-laws’ house in Narsampally, igniting a viral spectacle. The couple married against the woman's parents' wishes four months ago due to concerns over the groom's career. A kidnap case was filed against the woman's parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young woman who defied her parents by getting married was allegedly abducted by them from her in-laws' residence in Narsampally village, according to the police. A video capturing this incident has gone viral, fueling widespread attention.

The marriage took place four months ago, despite objections from the woman's parents who doubted the groom's career prospects. Both families are related and belong to the same caste, escalating familial tensions.

Upon returning home post-marriage, the woman's parents, along with other relatives, confronted her at her in-laws. An altercation ensued, allegedly involving physical aggression and the use of chilli powder. Subsequently, a kidnapping case was lodged against the woman's parents and four other relatives at Keesara police station.

