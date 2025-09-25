Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

In a significant move, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have unveiled a collaborative $89 million initiative, alongside the United Nations Development Programme, to bolster public services in Syria. This joint venture seeks to ensure the continuity of essential services by funding a portion of government workers' salaries.

The initiative is backed by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development and is designed to support the Syrian public sector for a three-month period. The announcement highlights the Gulf states' commitment to stabilizing the nation and ensuring vital services remain operational.

Previously, in May, Saudi Arabia and Qatar pledged financial backing for Syrian state employees, following their earlier contribution to settling Syria's arrears with the World Bank. This ongoing support underscores the strategic partnership between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria in addressing critical economic challenges.

