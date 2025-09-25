Left Menu

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for boosting indigenous production, emphasizing a shift towards a 'Swadeshi' economy. At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, he highlights government reforms, such as easing business compliance, and stresses the need for private investment in research to foster innovation in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful call for economic self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a renewed focus on indigenous production during his address at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, held on Thursday. He assured stakeholders of the government's unwavering support for building a 'Swadeshi' economy.

Emphasizing the 'Make in India' initiative, Modi highlighted the removal of 40,000 obsolete compliances and the decriminalization of over a thousand archaic laws as efforts to enhance the ease of doing business. Despite global uncertainties, he noted, India's economic prospects remain robust, as the nation seeks new growth avenues.

The trade show aims to integrate innovation, integration, and internationalization, underscoring Uttar Pradesh's craftsmanship and modern industries. With participation from Russia as a partner nation, the event promises abundant opportunities for technology exchange and future collaborations.

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

