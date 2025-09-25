Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Century-Old Ramlila Festivities Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order halting Ramlila festivities at a Firozabad school, allowing celebrations to continue while ensuring no disruption to students. This decision considers the long-standing tradition of using the school grounds for over 100 years and urges stakeholders to explore alternative arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:58 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday reversed an Allahabad High Court order that had temporarily halted Ramlila celebrations at a Firozabad school ground, citing concerns for students. The apex court's bench, comprised of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotishwar Singh, acknowledged that the festivities had already commenced, prompting a stay on the High Court's directive.

Despite allowing the continuation of the Ramlila at Zila Parishad Vidyalaya's playground in Tundla, Firozabad, the court imposed a condition ensuring that students' activities, such as play and sports, would not be disrupted. The bench urged the High Court to conduct a hearing involving all relevant parties, including the petitioner and stakeholders.

This ruling takes into account the century-long tradition of using the school grounds for Ramlila, questioning the petitioner's timing of approaching the court. While the Supreme Court does not endorse the use of school facilities for festivals, it requested the identification of alternative sites for future events to preserve student playground access. The organizing committee, Shree Nagar Ramlila Mahotsav, sought this verdict following allegations of playground modifications for permanent event purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

