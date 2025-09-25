Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 109th birth anniversary, BJP leaders, including Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, paid tribute to the party's ideological guide. The day underscores his contributions and philosophy, motivating BJP members to continue working toward social integration and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:43 IST
Honoring a Visionary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) figures across the nation paid homage to the iconic leader. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal highlighted Upadhyaya's enduring influence on the party's ideology, citing his belief in social integration and the mainstream inclusion of marginalized communities.

In New Delhi, Minister Parvesh Verma joined in commemorating Upadhyaya's legacy by undertaking a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata Abhiyaan, organized on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Verma and party volunteers gathered at CP's Hanuman Temple, embodying the leader's philosophy of social responsibility.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's contributions from 1953 to 1968 were instrumental in shaping the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP. Renowned for his philosophy of Integral Humanism, he advocated for self-reliance, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalized people, leaving an indelible mark on the party's core values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's World Cup: A Seismic Moment for Cricket

Women's World Cup: A Seismic Moment for Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
2
Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensions

Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensio...

 India
3
Market Caution Prevails Amid Economic Indicators and Government Shutdown Fears

Market Caution Prevails Amid Economic Indicators and Government Shutdown Fea...

 Global
4
ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025