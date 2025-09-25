Honoring a Visionary: BJP Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

On the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) figures across the nation paid homage to the iconic leader. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal highlighted Upadhyaya's enduring influence on the party's ideology, citing his belief in social integration and the mainstream inclusion of marginalized communities.

In New Delhi, Minister Parvesh Verma joined in commemorating Upadhyaya's legacy by undertaking a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata Abhiyaan, organized on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Verma and party volunteers gathered at CP's Hanuman Temple, embodying the leader's philosophy of social responsibility.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's contributions from 1953 to 1968 were instrumental in shaping the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP. Renowned for his philosophy of Integral Humanism, he advocated for self-reliance, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalized people, leaving an indelible mark on the party's core values.

(With inputs from agencies.)