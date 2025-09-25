Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is ready to leave office after war
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Axios news website that he would be ready to step down after the war with Russia is over.
"My goal is to finish the war," not to continue running for office, Axios quoted Zelenksiy as saying.
