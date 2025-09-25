Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is ready to leave office after war

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Axios news website that he would be ready to step down after the war with Russia is over.

"My goal is to finish the war," not to continue running for office, Axios quoted Zelenksiy as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

