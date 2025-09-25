Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

The Sundarlal Patwa Government Medical College in Mandsaur witnessed a poignant event as a family donated the body of a 78-year-old woman for educational purposes. The woman, Sohan Devi Kankrecha, passed away in Nadiad, Gujarat, and the donation, the first of the year, was marked by a solemn Guard of Honour.

Shashi Gandhi, the Dean of the medical college, described the procedure where donated bodies are preserved for use by medical students. "This donation allows our students to learn about human anatomy, aiding their clinical practice," she explained. The initiative, Gandhi stressed, is vital for medical advancements and practical learning.

Mandsaur Collector, Aditi Garg, emphasized the social significance of body donations, acknowledging the family's contribution with a Guard of Honour and urging others to consider such altruistic acts. Chhagan Lal Kankrecha, the donor's husband, expressed gratitude for the honor and pledged to follow his wife's example, encouraging others to support medical research in this way.

