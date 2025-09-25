US Slaps Fresh Sanctions on North Korea and Myanmar

The United States has implemented new sanctions targeting North Korea and Myanmar. On Thursday, the Treasury Department's website revealed these latest actions amid persistent international efforts to curb activities in both nations.

The sanctions list includes five individuals and one entity, highlighting the US's strategic focus on maintaining pressure while addressing concerns over policies and governance linked to these countries.

Such measures demonstrate the US's broader geopolitical strategy to influence and enact change through calibrated economic levers, ensuring ongoing commitment toward global peace and security.

