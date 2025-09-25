Left Menu

Syngenta Unveils AI-Powered Solutions to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture

Global agricultural giant Syngenta revealed its AI-driven agricultural solutions at DevCon 2025. These innovations aim to address regional challenges in India using precision agriculture, smart irrigation, and pest management. The initiatives focus on local needs, enhancing farming knowledge access and reducing post-harvest losses for smallholder farmers.

Global agricultural company Syngenta on Thursday unveiled a suite of AI-driven solutions at DevCon 2025 aimed at tackling local agricultural challenges in India. The flagship conference was held in Pune and streamed globally, marking a significant step in the deployment of artificial intelligence in farming.

According to Syngenta, the company's AI initiatives are centered on precision farming, utilizing satellite imagery, predictive modeling for disease and pest management, and intelligent irrigation systems that enhance water use efficiency. These innovations are specifically tailored to address the diverse regional challenges faced by Indian agriculture.

Feroz Sheikh, Syngenta's Chief Information and Digital Officer, emphasized that their teams are adapting global innovations to solve local issues in India, such as climate resilience and post-harvest losses. The event featured over 200 experts and included discussions on leveraging AI for sustainable farming, underscoring Syngenta's vision of using technology to feed the world more sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

