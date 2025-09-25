Left Menu

Historic Oil Export Agreement Revives Iraqi-Kurdish Collaboration

Iraq's Prime Minister announced a historic agreement for oil export through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline. This deal revives the export of approximately 230,000 barrels per day from the Kurdistan region, suspended since March 2023, marking a significant diplomatic and economic stride for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced that the federal oil ministry will oversee crude oil production from the fields in the Kurdistan region, facilitating its export via the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline. This move represents a 'historic agreement' aimed at reshaping regional economic dynamics.

The breakthrough is expected to rejuvenate oil exports that were halted in March 2023, with an estimated 230,000 barrels per day set to flow once more from Iraqi Kurdistan. This suspension had previously affected both local and national economies, creating a pressing need for resolution.

With exports scheduled to resume, the agreement marks a significant advancement in the diplomatic relations between Iraq's central government and the Kurdish region, setting a precedent for future negotiations and cooperation in the sector.

