Envision Energy Expands in India with New Blade Manufacturing Facility
Envision Energy has begun construction on a new blade manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, marking its third site in India. This Rs 500-crore project will annually produce 1,500 blades, supporting more than 4 GW of wind energy projects and creating around 4,000 jobs by 2027.
- Country:
- India
Energy solution provider Envision Energy held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday for its new blade manufacturing facility located near Kalyangadh, Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad district. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's expansive growth within India.
The facility represents Envision's third manufacturing site in the country, aligning with its Rs 500-crore expansion strategy. Once operational, the facility is poised to manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually by utilizing six moulds designed for 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.
This strategic project is expected to empower more than 4 GW of wind energy initiatives across 10+ sites within five districts of Gujarat. Additionally, the initiative promises to generate approximately 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027, enhancing the region's renewable energy infrastructure significantly.
ALSO READ
Gujarat Gears Up for 12th Annual Chintan Shibir in Valsad
Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future
Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: Paving the Path to Progressive Governance
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Highlights Innovation and Award-Winning Enterprises
KPI Green Energy Secures Landmark SBI Financing for Gujarat Solar Projects