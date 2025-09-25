Envision Energy Expands in India with New Blade Manufacturing Facility

Energy solution provider Envision Energy held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday for its new blade manufacturing facility located near Kalyangadh, Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad district. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's expansive growth within India.

The facility represents Envision's third manufacturing site in the country, aligning with its Rs 500-crore expansion strategy. Once operational, the facility is poised to manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually by utilizing six moulds designed for 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.

This strategic project is expected to empower more than 4 GW of wind energy initiatives across 10+ sites within five districts of Gujarat. Additionally, the initiative promises to generate approximately 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027, enhancing the region's renewable energy infrastructure significantly.