Left Menu

Envision Energy Expands in India with New Blade Manufacturing Facility

Envision Energy has begun construction on a new blade manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, marking its third site in India. This Rs 500-crore project will annually produce 1,500 blades, supporting more than 4 GW of wind energy projects and creating around 4,000 jobs by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:24 IST
Envision Energy Expands in India with New Blade Manufacturing Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Energy solution provider Envision Energy held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday for its new blade manufacturing facility located near Kalyangadh, Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad district. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's expansive growth within India.

The facility represents Envision's third manufacturing site in the country, aligning with its Rs 500-crore expansion strategy. Once operational, the facility is poised to manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually by utilizing six moulds designed for 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.

This strategic project is expected to empower more than 4 GW of wind energy initiatives across 10+ sites within five districts of Gujarat. Additionally, the initiative promises to generate approximately 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027, enhancing the region's renewable energy infrastructure significantly.

TRENDING

1
Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

 United States
2
VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

 India
3
Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

 India
4
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025