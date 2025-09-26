Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Loom Over Serbia's Sole Oil Refinery

The United States will impose sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned oil company NIS starting October 1, potentially affecting Serbia's only oil refinery in Pancevo. The sanctions are part of a broader set placed on Russia's oil sector, with implications for supply and operational challenges for NIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:16 IST
U.S. Sanctions Loom Over Serbia's Sole Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to impose sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned oil company, NIS, starting October 1 as communicated by President Aleksandar Vucic. This move targets Serbia's sole oil refinery, which operates in the town of Pancevo.

Initially, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control placed sanctions on Russia's oil sector on January 10, stipulating that Gazprom Neft must exit ownership of NIS within 45 days. However, sanctions have been postponed multiple times, most recently in August until September 26.

Gazprom Neft, holding a significant stake in NIS, attempted to transfer partial ownership to Gazprom earlier this year. Meanwhile, the sanctions could complicate financial transactions and salary payments within NIS, with broader concerns about the supply chain affecting Serbia's energy sector.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

 Global
2
Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

 Global
3
Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

 Global
4
Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025