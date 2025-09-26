Left Menu

Trump's Energy Strategy: Empowering AI with Coal and Nuclear Boost

The Trump administration plans to delay the retirement of U.S. coal plants to meet the electricity demand for AI. This strategy includes boosting nuclear energy and keeping backup power plants active. Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlights the focus on power generation over climate concerns, with emergency measures to sustain coal and nuclear plant operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Trump administration is aiming to prolong the operational life of America's aging coal-fired power plants. This decision is driven by the soaring electricity requirements of artificial intelligence technologies. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the administration's commitment to maximizing power output, which includes a renewed focus on nuclear energy and continuous operation of backup power plants.

According to Wright, the government is prepared to invoke its emergency powers if necessary to ensure the continued operation of these facilities. Recently, the Energy Department extended an emergency order to keep a Michigan coal facility running despite planned closure. A Pennsylvania gas and oil-fired power plant also received orders to remain operational.

Concurrently, efforts to bolster nuclear energy are underway. Regulatory reforms aim to streamline the permitting process, facilitating the development of modern nuclear technologies. The energy landscape shift aligns with an increase in demands from AI data center campuses, integral to the global competition between the U.S. and China in AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

