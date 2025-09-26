Indore's Solar Leap: Pioneering Green Bond-Funded Energy Revolution

Indore is on the cusp of a significant renewable energy milestone with the upcoming launch of its 60-megawatt solar power plant. Scheduled to commence operations by November, this pioneering project has been largely financed through the issuance of green bonds, making it a national first in this domain.

The foundation stone for this Rs 308-crore initiative was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2025 and spans 220 acres in Khargone district's Jalud village. The Indore Municipal Corporation spearheaded the project, raising Rs 244 crore from the public to fulfill its green energy vision.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav highlighted the project's aim to decrease power expenditure tied to the Narmada water project. Once operational, the plant is projected to slash the civic body's electricity costs by around Rs 5 crore each month, marking a significant dip in expenses spent on water supply electricity from Jalud to Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)