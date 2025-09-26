Left Menu

Canada's Economy Rebounds Amid US Tariffs Challenge

Canada's GDP grew 0.2% in July, rebounding from three months of contraction, driven by mining and manufacturing despite US tariffs impacting economic sectors. Analysts expect no growth for August but avoid recession. With services and goods sectors mixed, future rate cuts hinge on upcoming jobs and inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:07 IST
Canada's Economy Rebounds Amid US Tariffs Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economy displayed resilience in July, with the GDP growing by 0.2% after experiencing contraction over the previous three months, according to recently released data.

Mining, manufacturing, and wholesale trade played pivotal roles in the upward trajectory, despite the U.S.'s tariff impositions which have increasingly strained crucial sectors. While the preliminary estimate for August indicated stagnant growth, it soothed worries of an impending recession. Notably, the goods-producing industries grew by 0.6%, and mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction soared by 1.4%.

Economists are closely observing the job market and inflation figures due later in the month as these will significantly influence the Bank of Canada's decision on rate cuts scheduled for October. As the prospective rate cut looms, the Canadian dollar has gained strength against the U.S. dollar, reflecting cautious optimism among investors and traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark Faces Drone Intrusions Under the NATO Radar

Denmark Faces Drone Intrusions Under the NATO Radar

 Global
2
House Oversight on TikTok Deal Sparks Political Dynamics

House Oversight on TikTok Deal Sparks Political Dynamics

 United States
3
India-Australia Pact Strengthens Food Safety

India-Australia Pact Strengthens Food Safety

 India
4
Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh

Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025