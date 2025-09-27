Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Climb as Market Eyes Inflation and Federal Reserve Moves

U.S. stocks closed higher, recovering from weekly losses, amid in-line inflation data and rate cut expectations. The PCE Price Index rose by 0.3% in August, reflecting consumer spending strength. Investors watched interest rate moves, economic indicators, and tariff impacts, with market volatility expected ahead due to earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday with investors breathing a sigh of relief following in-line inflation data. Despite the day's gains, indexes recorded losses for the week. August's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 0.3%, a figure that met economists' expectations. On an annual basis, PCE inflation increased to 2.7%, up from 2.6% in July, underscoring robust consumer spending.

Market participants remained on edge, evaluating strong economic signals against potential further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The recent rate cut, the first since last December, has led investors to speculate on the Fed's future moves. Bruce Zaro of Granite Wealth Management highlighted potential market volatility as investors prepare for quarter-end evaluations amidst fluctuating earnings.

Shares of domestic truck manufacturer Paccar rose after President Trump announced new tariffs on imports such as heavy-duty trucks and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts shares surged following reports of potential privatization talks. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones ended the day with notable gains despite broader concerns over a possible government shutdown and its potential to disrupt market data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

