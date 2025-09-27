Left Menu

Calls for Peace Rise After Tensions Flare in Bareilly

Amidst tensions from protests outside prominent religious sites in Bareilly, calls for peace have intensified. Muslim leader Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi urges peace, denouncing recent violence as unfortunate. Police actions and protestor responses have been criticized, but authorities state the situation is now under control.

27-09-2025
Calls for Peace Rise After Tensions Flare in Bareilly
All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rising calls for peace echo across Bareilly after recent protests outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, leading the All India Muslim Jamaat, condemned the violent outbreaks as unfortunate and underscored that peace is essential to honor the teachings of Paigambar-e-Islam.

In an appeal broadcast via ANI, Maulana Bareilvi stated, "Such incidents should not recur, whichever side they may emerge from. A genuine reverence for Paigambar-e-Islam means avoiding harm in both words and actions." The plea came after protestors, following Friday prayers, clashed violently with the police, leading to widespread stone-pelting and police lathi-charge interventions.

Amidst this charged atmosphere, locals contend that police action exacerbated the situation. Mohd. Sadiq Qureshi recounted, "The protest was largely peaceful until the police initiated lathi charges." While investigations continue, state authorities, including Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, affirm their commitment to maintaining law and order under the governance of Yogi Adityanath.

