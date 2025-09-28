Durga Puja: A Celebration of Cosmic Connections

The Durga Puja celebrations commenced in West Bengal, underscoring its enormous cultural significance. Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman of the Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee, emphasized its global importance, calling it the 'world's largest' festival and highlighting visits from international envoys. UNESCO has recognized its cultural impact, further underscoring its prominence.

Thousands of devotees and visitors are flocking to pandals across the city with family and friends, diving into the rich tapestry of artistic presentations. Notably, Tridhara Akalbodhan's theme 'Cholo Firi' stands out, as it vividly traces the beginnings of art, culture, and spirituality, leading spectators on a symbolic journey back to their roots.

The 'Cholo Firi' theme captures the essence of ancient cave art, showcasing humankind's primal interactions with the natural world and divine forces through elaborate paintings and carvings. The pandal embodies a seamless blend of historical drawings and sacred chants, focusing on the interconnected roles of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Kali in the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction.

