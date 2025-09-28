Left Menu

India's Cultural Heritage Gains Global Spotlight: Chhath Puja Eyed for UNESCO List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced efforts to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, a move that highlights India's cultural richness. This follows similar success with Kolkata's Durga Puja, aiming to increase global awareness and participation in these vibrant celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 126th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the Indian government's push to have the Chhath Puja added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. PM Modi highlighted that such recognition would enhance global understanding and appreciation of the festival's significance and charm.

Modi emphasized Chhath Puja's unique status as a revered festival dedicated to the Sun God, celebrated not only within India but also by communities worldwide. He noted its burgeoning status as a global festival, underscoring India's festivals as crucial elements that sustain and enliven its cultural heritage.

Citing the recent inclusion of Kolkata's Durga Puja in the UNESCO list, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of bestowing global recognition on Indian cultural practices. This acknowledgment, he argued, encourages international engagement and allows people worldwide to experience India's rich traditions firsthand.

