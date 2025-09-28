Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tamil Nadu Stampede Claims Lives During Rally

A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in 36 deaths, including eight children. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin held a high-level meeting to address the tragedy. The state promises a thorough inquiry and compensation for affected families. Actor Vijay and CM MK Stalin express deep grief.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin during the high-level review meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 36 lives, with many more injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state as officials scramble to assess the situation and provide aid.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin promptly chaired a high-level review meeting at the Government Medical College Hospital, focusing on ongoing medical care and future preventive strategies. Paying tribute to the victims, Stalin expressed his condolences to the grieving families and emphasized comprehensive support for the affected.

Accompanied by senior ministers and officials, Stalin pledged swift response measures. The tragedy also drew reactions from political leaders and celebrities, including actor Vijay, who expressed profound sorrow. Meanwhile, a government-led probe, headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, promises a thorough investigation, ensuring accountability and transparency in addressing the incident's aftermath.

