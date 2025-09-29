Bullion Bonanza: Gold and Silver Prices Soar to Unprecedented Heights

Silver's value surged by Rs 7,000, reaching a historic high of Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram in the nation's capital. Concurrently, gold reached a new zenith of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams, propelled by robust global trends, reports the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.9 percent purity ascended by Rs 1,500, setting a new lifetime high. Similarly, gold with 99.5 percent purity rallied, hitting unprecedented levels in the local bullion market.

Silver's momentum continued, climbing sharply to Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram, marking gains for the fourth consecutive session. The international market mirrored this trend, with gold and silver posting significant gains as analysts highlight global demand and a weakening dollar driving investors to these safe-haven assets amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)